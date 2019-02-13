News - AP-National-Weather
Small Earthquakes Shakes Pawnee County
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A small earthquake shook up residents is Pawnee County Wednesday evening.
According to USGS, the 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck at approximately 6:48 p.m. Its epicenter was located three miles south, southwest of Masham, 23 miles north, northeast of Stillwater and 23 miles south, southeast of Ponca City.
It was about just over three miles deep.
At this time, there are no reported damages or injuries associated with the quake.