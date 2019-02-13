News
Video: Westbrook Candid About How Criticism Motivates Him (It Doesn't)
Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook was particularly forthcoming Wednesday when asked about criticism and whether it motivates him.
For the record, it doesn't.
However, nobody can say it better than the All-Star point guard, as News 9's Steve McGehee found out. Watch the video above to see for yourself.
The Thunder are in third position in the Western Conference with a 37-19 record. They will play the Pelicans in New Orleans Thursday night, their last game before the All-Star break.