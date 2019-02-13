State Lawmakers Propose Medical Marijuana Legislation Changes
After 13 meetings, the legislative Medical Marijuana Working Group has come up with more than 90 pages of legislation to regulate medicinal pot.
Much of the proposal is legal language, but the more important aspects of it deal with testing medical marijuana to make sure it doesn't contain dangerous heavy metals or pesticides and does contain the right amount of THC.
The bill also tries to ban large companies from taking over the medical marijuana industry in Oklahoma, a move that will likely be challenged the authors admitted.
Overall, medical marijuana advocates say they're pleased with the recommendations because they say lawmakers did not usurp the will of the people.
The group's recommendations now must go before the House of Representatives or the Senate.