What made Parkland so different from other mass shootings was how quickly survivors turned their pain into action. Within days, Deitsch, Hogg, her brother David Hogg, and other Parkland students were demanding more than just "thoughts and prayers" from lawmakers and leaders. Within weeks, the young men and women had garnered the support of activists across the country who joined their gun reform and school safety platform with the March 2018 "March for Our Lives." Nearly one million students walked out of their classrooms to demand change, sparking a national movement.