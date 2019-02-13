News
Smoke In DFW Airport Control Tower Causes Flight Delays
Wednesday, February 13th 2019, 1:50 PM CST
DALLAS, Texas - Dallas-Ft. Worth International Airport has a ground stop in place, according to officials.
A FAA spokesperson says there was a report of smoke in the Terminal Radar Approach Control building which manages airspace across most of North Texas.
Air traffic controllers have been evacuated.
The incident has forced the FAA to hold flights to Dallas on the ground at their airport of origin.