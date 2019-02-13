News
Tulsa Woman Live Streams Herself Vandalizing Equality Center, Police Say
Wednesday, February 13th 2019, 11:45 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are on scene at the Equality Center in Downtown Tulsa after they say a woman was vandalizing the inside of the building on Facebook live.
Officers don’t believe her anger was directly in response to what the Equality Center stands for.
Police say she began streaming on Facebook live early Wednesday morning and eventually made her way into the building where she began breaking and damaging things.
The woman has been taken into custody.