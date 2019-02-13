What about the national emergency?

In recent days and weeks, the president hasn't ruled out the possibility of a national emergency if he doesn't get sufficient funding for his border wall.

According to CBS News' Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett, all necessary legal work has been done at the Department of Justice and the White House Counsel's office for emergency declarations related to border security. This does not mean Mr. Trump will necessarily declare a national emergency to get his border wall built, but Garrett told "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday that "it's more likely than not" that the president will issue the declaration.

Garrett adds that if Mr. Trump decides, the legal work has been done to the satisfaction of DOJ Office of Legal Counsel and the White House. That does not mean a declaration, if it is used, would not be challenged in court or that it could be found legally problematic. But the administration believes, according to a senior administration official, it has done its due diligence.

Mr. Trump has suggested he can get money from other places, although it's unclear exactly what he means by that.