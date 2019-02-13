Shutdown Watch: President Trump Poised To Sign Border Deal
The clock is ticking yet again as Washington aims to avert a second government shutdown of the year. Congressional lawmakers hope to have President Trump sign what they call an "agreement in principle" on border security funding. After hours of deliberations, Democrats and Republicans formulated a deal late Monday on legislation to fund the government past the Friday deadline.
Mr. Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he had reviewed the border funding agreement reached by the bipartisan group of congressional negotiators. An official familiar with the matter told CBS News he is "very likely" to sign the deal if it reaches his desk.
Follow along for live updates of border funding developments:
Trump not "happy" with border deal
At a meeting with his Cabinet on Tuesday, Mr. Trump expressed his displeasure with the agreement brokered by a bipartisan group of lawmakers from the House and Senate.
"I can't say I'm happy. I can't say I'm thrilled," the president told reporters on Tuesday in a Cabinet meeting.
CBS News' Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett told "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday that the president has been handed the "worst deal of all the ones ever put before him" because it contains the smallest dollar amount possible for border security funding.
"The great deal maker dealt himself the worst possible hand of all of them given to him by Congress," said Garrett, adding that the president has "no choice" but to take it.
What about the national emergency?
In recent days and weeks, the president hasn't ruled out the possibility of a national emergency if he doesn't get sufficient funding for his border wall.
According to CBS News' Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett, all necessary legal work has been done at the Department of Justice and the White House Counsel's office for emergency declarations related to border security. This does not mean Mr. Trump will necessarily declare a national emergency to get his border wall built, but Garrett told "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday that "it's more likely than not" that the president will issue the declaration.
Garrett adds that if Mr. Trump decides, the legal work has been done to the satisfaction of DOJ Office of Legal Counsel and the White House. That does not mean a declaration, if it is used, would not be challenged in court or that it could be found legally problematic. But the administration believes, according to a senior administration official, it has done its due diligence.
Mr. Trump has suggested he can get money from other places, although it's unclear exactly what he means by that.