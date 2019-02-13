"I don't know, you know, I wasn't there, I read about some of this — I think what he was really referring to was he would stop the upward rise as a burden on the economy," Kudlow said in January. "In other words, to me, the measure is not, what is the deficit or this or that. It's as a share of GDP. That's your burden on the economy. And I would argue that it is and will continue to come down as a burden on the economy."