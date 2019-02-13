"Every choice he made was for other people, was for the betterment of others, whether it be his family, or his country," Emond said. "I was able to meet Marines that he served with. And they would say to me, 'He made me the person I am.' And all I could say back was, 'Me too.' He was an incredible person. He couldn't have been a better man. And I guess I just want people to know that."