“If a constituent's like ‘hey where did you get that idea?’ and you say from Washington DC and they ‘say well it has nothing to do with the state of Oklahoma and the way we run our business in this state, why are you doing this?’ It proves that legislator is doing this not for the constituents, but doing it for the lobbying group itself,” Walke said. “I think part of the reason lobbyists are not for transparency is because they think, like many legislators, that you can hoodwink your constituents.”