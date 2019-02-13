Bethany Park Upgrades Inspire Residents To Get More Active
Garrison Park in Bethany is getting some upgrades geared towards keeping people connected and staying active.
The new addition is called a SUTU Soccer Wall.
Bethany Mayor KP Westmoreland tells News9, for $60,000, the wall is a small price to pay when considering the benefits of bringing people together.
“Anytime you invite people to come out and interact with one another you are building a community,” says Westmoreland.
City staff say the money is coming out of the parks line item in the Bethany budget.
Mayor Westmoreland describes the soccer wall as a perfect pairing between physical activity and technology.
Through a smart phone app users will be able to compete and compare scores with people all over the world.
Westmoreland says, “We have a lot of people who are sitting on the couch playing video games, and everyone is living their lives on their phones, it seems like. This will encourage us to get out and get up and compete and go ahead and get active.”
The installation of the wall is scheduled to be complete sometime this Spring.