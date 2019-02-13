News
Officials Investigate After Man Finds Roommate Dead In SW OKC
Wednesday, February 13th 2019, 6:35 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Officials are investigating a homicide in Southwest Oklahoma City, Wednesday morning after a man came home to find his roommate dead.
According to authorities, officers were called to do a welfare check around 2:40 a.m. at a home near South Madole Boulevard and Drexel Avenue.
Police say the victim had trauma consistent with a homicide.
News 9 was originally told it was a roommate that found the man. Our crew spoke with a man that said he lived there, but he was shaken and didn’t want to talk.
According to neighbors, the man who was killed is described to be around 30-years-old. They are shocked by the news.
Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.