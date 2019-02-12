News

Deceased Edmond Mayor And Dan O'Neil To Face Off In General Election

Tuesday, February 12th 2019, 11:13 PM CST
Updated:
Tuesday, February 12th 2019, 11:41 PM CST
By News9.com

EDMOND, Oklahoma - Edmond mayoral candidate Dan O’Neil and deceased Edmond Mayor Charles Lamb will appear on the ballot for General Election on April 2. 

Lamb served as Mayor in Edmond since 2011. He was expected to run for a fourth term as mayor before passing away in his home in December.

Lamb's name was still listed on the ballot in Tuesday night's primary election. Since he received the second highest percentage of the votes, he advanced along with O'Neil who received 55.9 percent of the vote. 

If Lamb wins the race in April, the Edmond City Council would be responsible for choosing the next mayor. 

