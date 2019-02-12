Chickasha Homicide Victim's Girlfriend Pleading For Suspects To Turn Themselves In
CHICKASHA, Oklahoma - A soon-to-be teen mother is pleading for her boyfriend’s killers to turn themselves in.
Two weeks ago, 18-year-old Arnold “Trey” Adams III was shot to death outside the couple’s Chickasha home.
The night of the shooting, Rachel Simon went to bed with her television blaring and never heard the shots that claimed her boyfriend's life.
Simons and Adams had just learned she was expecting.
After learning she was pregnant, the two started making plans to navigate the future.
“He was going back to work that next week in the oilfield and we just got our house. And we were just about to buy baby things,” said Simons.
But those plans quickly changed.
“I did not see my boyfriend and soon-to-be fiancé, next year, to be shot and killed over marijuana,” said Simons.
Just days away from starting his new job, Simons says Adams told her about a couple of girls that were headed to their house.
After reaching out to him on Snapchat, he had planned to sell Vivian Sanders and Montana Simpson, both 15, marijuana.
“Honestly, the last thing I was told personally, is that it was not a very big amount before I fell asleep,” said Simons.
But when the girls showed up, Adams was surprised.
Dmillion Williams and Malcomb Jackson jumped out from the bed of the pickup and shot him.
“Just waiting for him to drop on the ground, then come to rob him. You knew exactly what you were doing, and you had no feeling, whatsoever,” said Simons.
The truck, with five teens inside, drove away leaving Adams to die.
“I tried to shake his head to clear an airway because I was scared, crying. And I lifted his shirt up and saw the bullet wound to his side,” said Simons.
More than anything, Simons says she wants justice for Trey and their unborn child.
“My child that will never get to see their father deserves to know why, deserves to know that those people are in jail and can never hurt either one of us,” said Simons.
OSBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Williams and Jackson's arrest.