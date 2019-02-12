WATCH: 2 Rescued At Hotel Construction Site In NW OKC
Oklahoma City, OK - Emergency crews were called after two construction workers were reportedly dangling from a scaffolding at a hotel site in Oklahoma City.
When the Oklahoma City Fire rescue team arrived, one worker was seen hanging from his harness while the other worker was caught in his harness on the scaffolding.
Both men were working to paint the outside of the Tower Hotel in the 3200 block of Northwest Expressway, when the scaffolding broke near the 12th floor of the building, according to the OKCFD.
OKCFD says firefighters worked to extended a ladder but it was about 20 feet too short.
Firefighters then climbed the stairs, broke out two windows and pulled both workers to safety. No injuries were reported.
News 9's Steve Shaw was the first to interview one worker identified as Rene Gonzales.
OKCFD Spokesperson Benny Fulkerson says the incident will be investigated by several agencies, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.