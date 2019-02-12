Hundreds Attend Rally To Ban Abortion In Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, OK - Hundreds of demonstrators met at the Capitol, demanding an end to abortions in Oklahoma.
The demonstrators made it clear, they are not pro-life. They say pro-lifers don’t go far enough. They want a complete ban on abortion. No exceptions.
They’re pushing for passage of Senate Bill 13, which would outlaw all abortions in the state of Oklahoma, even in cases of rape, incest and if the mother’s life or health is at risk.
“As sinful as human slavery in America was, we are here to decry and call for an end to the mother of all injustice,” said Dan Fisher, a Former Candidate for Governor.
Former Oklahoma Senator Randy Brogdon added, “The idea that we need legislation to incrementally slow down abortion or that we need legislation that keeps abortion safe and rare. No. A thousand times no. We need legislation that abolishes abortion. (Applause).”
Pro-choice state Representative Jason Dunnington says he doesn’t think the bill stands a chance. He says it’s unconstitutional.
“I don’t even look for it to be brought up as a bill on the House or Senate floor. It is something that has been decided,” said Dunnington. “The U.S. Supreme Court has shown time and time again that they’re upholding Roe v. Wade and so for us, it is an unnecessary step.”
Demonstrators say they don’t think Roe v. Wade is constitutional and would like Oklahoma to be the first state to outright ban abortion.
“I started having dreams of babies being murdered right in front of me and I’d stand in the gap for them. I know that the lord wanted to break my heart the same way his heart breaks for abortion,” said Abortion Abolitionist Megan Ladd. “The Lord hates abortion.”
Senate Bill 13 is in political limbo right now. It has to be assigned to a committee before it can be voted on, and that hasn’t happened yet.