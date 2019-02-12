News
Dive Team Responds To Call At Lake Stanley Draper
Tuesday, February 12th 2019, 4:52 PM CST
The dive team is responded to a call at Lake Stanley Draper to check what was believed to be a vehicle found in the water, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.
A fisherman told 911 operators he found an object in the lake with the sonar on his boat. He thought it was a vehicle.
OKCFD says the dive team entered the water and found the unoccupied vehicle.
"Divers were able to attach a chain and winch cable to the vehicle and it was removed from the water with the assistance of a wrecker," said OKCFD Captain David Macy.
It is unknown how long the vehicle was in the water. No injuries were reported.
