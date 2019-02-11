News
Oklahoma-Based Restaurant To Open First Franchise Location In Tulsa
Monday, February 11th 2019, 5:34 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new Oklahoma-based restaurant is coming to Tulsa later this month. The Oklahoma City-based company already has more than a half-dozen locations.
Coolgreens is training staff for the grand opening of its new location on 41st Street between Yale and Sheridan. This will be Coolgreens' first franchise location.
The menu focuses on fresh natural food with a variety of signature salads, wraps, bowls and flatbreads.
"I think people are really looking to eat differently," said owner Chris Gates. "They want to be healthy, they want to feel better."
Coolgreens says it also plans to open its first out-of-state locations in Texas this year. There are plans to open two more locations in Tulsa.