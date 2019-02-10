Scorned Lover Confesses To Arson In Del City
A woman is behind bars, accused of trying to set her boyfriend’s apartment on fire in Del City.
The fire started on January 30, and flames spread through several units within the complex.
“A lot of smoke, a lot of heavy flames. We had reports of some victims,” Del City Fire Chief Brandon Pursell said.
Crews knocked down the fire soon after arriving, and victims reported minor injuries.
Pursell and his team began investigating the suspicious fire.
“Come to find out that it was intentionally set. A female thought her boyfriend was inside the apartment unit with other females,” Pursell said,
Through evidence and witness testimony, investigators discovered that Jacquelyn Talley allegedly set the fire from the outside, trying to target her boyfriend.
“A crime of passion is kind of what it sounds like. The guy wasn't even in the unit that she was targeting,” Pursell said.
Del City Fire officials worked with police and the Oklahoma County District Attorney on the case, and Pursell says Talley will face arson charges.
The suspect was arrested Friday, after allegedly confessing,
Pursell says the best way to protect a home or apartment from an arsonist is to have a working smoke detector.
“Make sure you have working smoke detectors in that facility. Every level of that building. Check them monthly and practice escape plans,” Pursell said.