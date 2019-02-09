James Harden led the Rockets with 42 points, reaching 30 points for the 29th straight game -- two shy of Chamberlain for the second-longest streak in NBA history, but far behind Chamberlain's record run of 65 games. Harden was 11 for 28 from the field, going 6 of 16 from 3-point range, and made 14 of 15 free throws.