Settlement Reached In 2015 Fatal Dog Attack Case
The brother of a man mauled to death by dogs was awarded $15 million in a settlement Friday.
“Whenever my brother comes to my mind now, I have to push him out. I can’t think about it,” Dexter Brown said through tears.
It's been over three years since Dexter’s brother, Edgar Brown was mauled by five pit bulls. Edgar died in the hospital several days later after suffering infections and amputations.
Dexter says he had to make the decision to take Edgar off life support.
“It broke my heart. No human being should have to go through that. It was terrible,” Dexter said.
Things were about to get worse, as Dexter pursued justice for his brother.
The dogs were put down, but their owner, Juan Diaz, served only a year behind bars before being deported from the United States.
Dexter hired Noble McIntyre as his attorney and filed a lawsuit.
Friday, they won when a judge ruled in Dexter’s favor for millions in damages.
However, McIntyre says Dexter won't see a penny from Diaz
“He's out of the country. He doesn't have a job where we can garnish any pay. He did not have homeowner’s insurance on his home,’ McIntyre said.
For Dexter this case isn't about making a paycheck, it's about making a statement to other pit bull owners.
“If you have those types of dogs, that's your decision. But consequences can come from those decisions and if your dog hurts somebody, you're going to be held accountable,” McIntyre said.