No Arrests In Month Old Triple OKC Homicide
It's been just over a month since Elijah Mothrshed Bey, his fiancé and her 15-year old daughter were brutally murdered in their OKC home. Police haven't made any arrests and say they still don't know the motive.
Dead funeral flowers sit on a table next to pictures of Evelyn Abdullah's son, Elijah. She can't bring herself to throw them out.
"It is extremely hard for his children, for his family. So many people in the community. He loved everybody. I've never heard him say that he didn't like somebody," Ms. Abdullah said.
Bey ran a medical marijuana business, mentored troubled boys through a program he started called Man 101, and patrolled the streets with the Guardian Angels. He was gunned down in his home on North Standish Avenue January 6, along with his 35-year-old fiance Carnesha Powell and her 15-year-old daughter Roshawna Stevens.
Ms. Abdullah remembers when her family told her the news.
"Everybody came in but Elijah. And so I stood up and I said 'What? What?' I thought he's got to be seriously hurt, but they said all three of them are dead. I sat there four, five hours without being able to move."
Ms. Abdullah says she forgives the person who killed her son, but she says she can't understand it.
"I don't want to think about what it would take for somebody to totally annihilate three people in one evening and then walk away, I don't want to know that kind of person."
At 83-years old, Ms. Abdullah spends her days now thinking, remembering, and arranging the dead flowers by the picture of her son who also died too soon.
"I never thought I'd have to go through it. And to know I will never ever see him again is unreal."