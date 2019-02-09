News
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Announces Candidacy For 2020 Presidential Election
US Senator Elizabeth Warren officially announced her candidacy for President of the United States in front of a crowd of supporters in Lawrence, Massachusetts Saturday.
The Senator from Massachusetts prefaced her announcement by characterizing President Trump's administration not as the underlying cause of the nation's problems, but as the latest and most extreme symptom of them.
Senator Warren also took the opportunity to call out corruption and inequality in both the U.S. Government and economy, emphasizing that dramatic reforms would be necessary to restore opportunity and justice to the country.