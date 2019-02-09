News
Thunder Waives Alex Abrines
Saturday, February 9th 2019, 4:30 PM CST
The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived guard Alex Abrines, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
Abrines appeared in 31 games (two starts) for the Thunder this season and averaged 5.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 19.0 minutes.
The Palma de Mallorca native appeared in a total of 174 games (16 starts) for the Thunder during the past three seasons where he registered career averages of 5.3 points and 1.4 rebounds in 16.0 minutes.