News
Family Of OKC Man Killed In 2015 Dog Attack Reaches $15 Million Settlement
Saturday, February 9th 2019, 7:26 AM CST
Updated:
Oklahoma City, OK - The family of a man mauled to death by five pit bulls reaches a $15-million settlement in a civil case.
Edgar Brown died in 2015 after the attack in Southwest Oklahoma City.
Brown’s brother says he’s still in pain but they will never see a dime because the dog's owner was deported.
"Sometimes, it not about collectibility. It's about accountability and we wanted to basically send a message to other dog owners that, look if you are going to harbor these type of animals, you have a responsibility to the public to keep them secured," said Noble McIntyre.
Juan Diaz spent one year in prison for second-degree manslaughter before his deportation. His dogs were put down.