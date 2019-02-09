Oklahoma City, OK - The family of a man mauled to death by five pit bulls reaches a $15-million settlement in a civil case.

Edgar Brown died in 2015 after the attack in Southwest Oklahoma City. 

Brown’s brother says he’s still in pain but they will never see a dime because the dog's owner was deported.

"Sometimes, it not about collectibility. It's about accountability and we wanted to basically send a message to other dog owners that, look if you are going to harbor these type of animals, you have a responsibility to the public to keep them secured," said Noble McIntyre.

Juan Diaz spent one year in prison for second-degree manslaughter before his deportation. His dogs were put down.