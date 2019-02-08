Third Suspect In 2013 Murder Arrested
A third suspect in a 2013 murder was arrested Friday in Colorado.
Jeremy Hugh Scott, 33, was arrested in Adams County, Colorado for the 2013 murder of Charlies Nieman, according to police.
The OSBI, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama, Alabama State Probation and Parole, Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado, and the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force Fugitive Unit all collaborated in the arrest, agents said.
On Wednesday, Zachary Wilson, 28, and Timothy Dees, 28, were arrested in Mobile, Alabama, by OSBI agents, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, United States Probation and Parole and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, officials said.
On the June 12, 2013, 77-year-old Charles Nieman and his wife, of Alva were traveling through Boise City when they stopped at the Loaf ‘N Jug convenience store, police said. The couple was approached by a man who pointed a gun at Nieman demanding his wallet, according to authorities.
Officers said the gunman shot Nieman and then fled on foot while the vehicle the shooter came from drove away at the same time. Nieman died as a result of the shooting, his was uninjured, according to police.
The investigation has continued since 2013 with few leads until December 2018, agents said. The OSBI’s newly formed Cold Case Unit began reviewing the case and with additional laboratory analysis provided agents with a possible lead, according to investigators. Agents said this led them into several states and ultimately resulted in the arrests of Wilson, Dees, and Scott.
On Thursday beginning at 1:30p.m., the OSBI will be hosting a press conference to provide information on the recent arrests and investigation in the 2013 Nieman murder investigation.