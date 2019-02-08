TV Show Leads To Arrest Of Man In Wife's Stabbing Death
A popular television show leads police to an accused killer hiding out in Mexico.
Luis Frias is accused of stabbing his wife, Janett Reyna, a former Oklahoma Police officer more than 40 times in front of her children in 2013.
Just three months ago, Frias landed on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted list.
After a television show aired the victim's story, 24 hours later he was tracked to Mexico. After Janett Reyna's story was aired in the U.S. and then Mexico, the calls poured in.
“Dozens of tips were generated as a result of that show,” said Johnny Kuhlman, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Oklahoma.
But there was one in particular that detailed Luis Frias’ whereabouts.
“I can’t emphasize that enough, so we have the public to thank for this arrest,” said Kuhlman.
The caller knew where Frias lived and what he had been up.
“He was living in Guadalajara , was employed and we just became aware of this very recently,” said Kuhlman.
Investigators interviewed the tipster, believing they had credible information.
“We knew that Mr. Frias had some family living in that area,” said Kuhlman.
Frias was tracked down, interrogated and arrested.
“There’s no more sweeter words than Buck saying 'we got him,'” said Blackwell Police Chief Dewayne Wood.
Frias was placed in his ex-wife’s handcuffs.
“HIS handcuffs that were issued to Janett Reyna when she was a Blackwell police officer were placed on Mr. Frias in a symbolic gesture to honor her and her family,” said Kuhlman.
Investigators say while the case is far from over Frias’ arrest brings some closure to his victim's family.
“She was very respectful, very smart, always happy, when me and her talked we felt real good because we knew we had each other.”
Frias is being held without bond, and will be charged in Kay County. In a court hearing Friday Frias asked to remain in Marshal’s custody, saying he feared for his life since almost everyone there had worked with his ex-wife.