Cold Case Featured In New OSBI Card Deck
The OSBI recently released its second deck of cold case cards for Oklahoma prisons.
The deck includes a cold case victim on each card, in hopes that inmates will report any information to help investigators.
Missing person Melody Jones, and her husband, homicide victim, Paul Jones, are featured on two new cards. When Melody went missing, Paul was found stabbed to death in his Earlsboro home.
Loved ones of the Jones have been waiting for answers since 1983. It's one of only two cold cases in Pottawatomie County's jurisdiction, according to the sheriff’s office.
Undersheriff JT Palmer was new to the force when the crime occurred, but he’s spent years investigating the case.
“We’ve just been going back and re-interviewing people that used to work with Melody at the Dairy Queen in Seminole,” Palmer said.
Hoping to find more tips, Palmer asked the OSBI to put Jones on their new cold case card deck.
“Inmates talk and I’m hoping one of those inmates has got a conscious. We need to bring Melody home, so her family can get her buried,” Palmer said.
Randy Garton hasn’t seen his sister Melody since she went missing, but he’s never given up hope.
“Somebody knows something, and please just let us know so we can have some closure on this,” Garton said.
With no DNA evidence, investigators need any information available to find any answers they can.