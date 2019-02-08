OKC Officer's Body Camera Captured Confrontation With Armed Teen
Oklahoma City police have released an officer’s body camera footage of his confrontation with an armed teenager. The officer responded on Tuesday to MidFirst Bank near Northwest 23rd Street and May Avenue.
Three male teenagers took an Uber to the bank and during the ride reportedly talked about having a gun. The teen with the gun threatened to shoot the driver. The driver dropped them off at the bank and called 911.
“That’s when a kid told me he had a Glock .40 in his bag and I said dude you need to get out of my car," said the 911 caller. "And then he told me why you getting an attitude with me? You’re about to get popped.”
Police were warned the teens may try to pull off a bank robbery.
“What did we do wrong officer?” a teen said in the body camera footage.
“Listen put your hands on the counter," the officer said. "You may have done nothing wrong but we got a call that said you guys have a weapon and that you’re going to rob this bank.”
“What? What?” the teen responded.
The officer said 16-year-old Noah Cupp reached for something near his waist. He commanded Cupp to put his hands behind his back, but the teen refused and began struggling with the officer. The bank’s security guard stepped in to help but even that was not enough.
“40 start me another unit,” the officer said in the footage.
Cupp's friends stood by watching while he continued to struggle even after being Tased multiple times.
“Taser, taser, taser. Get down! Get you hands behind your back,” the officer said.
Once the teen was handcuffed the officer checked his bag. He found a loaded semi-automatic pistol.
“Here’s the gun. I found the gun,” the officer said.
Cupp was arrested and taken to the Berry house. His friends were taken home and released.