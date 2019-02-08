A Putnam City West High School student was arrested Friday after a weapon was found on campus, the district reported.

In a voicemail message to parents, the Putnam City West principal said the administration received a tip concerning a gun on campus.

School administrators and a campus police officer detained the student and the student's backpack "within four minutes" after receiving a tip.

The student was taken to the Oklahoma County jail. 

The student's identity was not released by the district.

 