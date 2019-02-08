News
Student Arrested, Accused Of Bringing Weapon To Putnam City West High School
Friday, February 8th 2019, 5:55 PM CST
Updated:
A Putnam City West High School student was arrested Friday after a weapon was found on campus, the district reported.
In a voicemail message to parents, the Putnam City West principal said the administration received a tip concerning a gun on campus.
School administrators and a campus police officer detained the student and the student's backpack "within four minutes" after receiving a tip.
The student was taken to the Oklahoma County jail.
The student's identity was not released by the district.