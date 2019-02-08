News
UCO Names Patti Neuhold As New President Of University
The University of Central Oklahoma has named their 21st president of the university.
Current Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer Patti Neuhold will take over the post after current President Don Betz retires on June 30.
Neuhold joined the university in 2007 and balanced the university's $187 million budget during time s of declines in state support and declining enrollment.
The Regional University System of Oklahoma conducted a national search since October and made its final decision Friday.
The search committee was made up of regents, UCO employees, students, alumni and community leaders, the university said.