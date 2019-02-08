News
Fire Destroys Home Where Beggs Siblings Were Murdered
Friday, February 8th 2019, 11:55 AM CST
BEGGS, Oklahoma -
Fire destroyed the home where three Beggs siblings were shot.
The home is located near Nuyaka in Okmulgee County, but the siblings attended school in Beggs.
Amy Hall is charged with shooting her son and two daughters on November 1, 2018.
Her son Kayson Toliver, 18, died in the house. Her 16-year-old daughter, Kloee, died a few days later. Hall's other daughter survived.
Amy Hall is in jail on two counts of 1st-degree murder and one count of shooting with intent to kill.
Authorities tell News On 6, Amy Hall's brother burned the house on purpose. They say he owned the house and it was a controlled burn.