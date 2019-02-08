The mayor of Nogales, Arizona, said a major port of entry on the U.S.-Mexico border was temporarily closed to traffic heading into Mexico after a customs officer shot and killed a southbound driver who refused to stop. Mayor Arturo Garino said he was told by city officials that the shooting took place after the truck apparently tried to run over the officer Thursday night at the DeConcini Port of Entry, reports CBS News Tucson, Arizona affiliate KOLD-TV.