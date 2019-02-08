News
Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In Edmond
Friday, February 8th 2019, 7:15 AM CST
Updated:
EDMOND, Oklahoma - One man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Edmond, Friday morning, officials confirm.
Officials said the 68-year-old victim was pushing a shopping cart across the street near South Bryant Avenue and East 2nd Street when he was hit by the vehicle.
Police said the victim was thrown several feet after being hit.
The man was jaywalking but officials are investigating to see who is at fault.
East 2nd Street has been shutdown in the area while crews work the scene.
Officials said the victim is a man that the community is familiar with.
Officials said the victim is a man that the community is familiar with.