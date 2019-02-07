Nursing Home Employee Accused Of Stealing, Pawning Patient's Wedding Ring
Oklahoma City, OK - A nursing home employee is accused of stealing an expensive wedding ring right off a patient’s finger. It’s a story News 9 has been following since early January.
Shamira Williams,35, is charged with Felony False Declaration to a Pawn Broker.
Retired Oklahoma City Police Detective Trela Wishon says Williams sold her mother’s 63-year-old wedding ring to Cash America Pawn in Oklahoma City, for $475 on November 29th. Wishon says the ring is worth more than $30,000.
Wishon’s mother Geraldine Whitaker was a patient at Accel at Crystal Park Nursing Home in Oklahoma City in November. Court documents say Williams was an Accel employee when the ring was stolen, and she had access to Geraldine’s room.
Court documents say Williams told the pawn broker she had owned the ring for more than a year.
“It makes me sick,” Wishon said. “Because she lied number one, and especially because she took the rings off my mom’s finger when she was sleeping. That is totally ludicrous.”
Court records show Williams has been in trouble before for writing bad checks. She’s got a handful of mugshots available online.
Whitaker died January 19.
Wishon says her family will still have to go to court to re-claim her mother’s ring.