Mood 'Somber' At Owasso High School After Death Of Classmate
OWASSO, Oklahoma - The State Medical Examiner’s Office said Madison Reedy was killed in Wednesday's car crash near Owasso. She was 16 years old.
Madison's sister, 15, and another 15-year-old girl are in critical condition, after the car they were all in slammed into two trees.
Superintendent Amy Fichtner describes the mood at the high school as both "respectful" and "somber."
"Some were comforters of others. Some are asking questions. Some are also saying 'what can we do to help?' And some are also encouraging their teachers. So everybody's in a different place,” Fichtner said.
A close family friend who did not want to be named told us about Madison, saying in part, "She was basically the neighborhood's big sister. She spent her time with the younger children. She had a really, really big heart, and she loved children."
The family friend went on to describe Madison as a "very responsible" and a "well-respected young lady."
Counselors were available at both the east and west campuses Thursday and will be available as long as students need support.
"They may be brave and bold today, and they may be heavy-hearted tomorrow. And then on Monday it have really sunk in,” Fichtner said.
The community is also stepping up to help the two families.
"Local school districts around us reached out and said if you need additional counselors, we're here for you,” Fichtner said.
Businesses like The Greenery, near 76th Street North and Highway 169 started collecting donations for both families. Donations are also being collected at the Misty Brew.
Fichtner says there is a box for each family at the school, so people can donate gift cards if they’d like to.
