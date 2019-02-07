TV Show Tip Leads To Arrest Of Fugitive Accused Of Stabbing Ex-Wife 41 Times
An Oklahoma man who has spent months on the U.S. Marshals' Top 15 Most Wanted List has been arrested.
Officials said Luis Frias, 34, stabbed his ex-wife Janett Reyna 41 times in front of their children back in 2013 in Kay County.
A tip from the TV show "In Pursuit with John Walsh" led investigators to Jalisco, Mexico, where Frias was found on Wednesday evening.
Reyna was a Blackwell police officer and had fired a protection order against Frias two days before her death.
After the murder, Frias was thought to have to be in Mexico.
"The arrest of Luis Octavio Frias allows a wounded community to start healing and stands as a testament to the crucial role the public plays in helping us locate and arrest dangerous fugitives," said U.S. Marshals Service Acting Deputy Director David Anderson. "We especially thank John Walsh and his team for their commitment to law enforcement and for featuring Frias on his show."
U.S. Marshals said they used Reyna's handcuffs to take Frias into custody when he arrived on U.S. soil Thursday.
"In so many ways, those handcuffs represented poetic justice not only for the victim, but for her children, her brothers and sisters in blue, and her community," said U.S. Marshal Johnny Kuhlman of the Western District of Oklahoma.
Frias is in Dallas, waiting to be extradited back to Oklahoma.