Oil Producers Applaud President's State Of The Union Address
President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address touched on the advances made by the oil and natural gas industry. Industry leaders in Oklahoma say we have a lot to be proud of.
The president talked about America becoming the number 1 producer of oil and natural gas in the world, and local producers say that gives the U.S. a lot of leverage on the world market.
“The United States is now the number one producer of oil and natural gas anywhere in the world, and now, for the first time in 65 years, we are a net exporter of energy,” Trump said.
Oklahoma has played a key role in producing that oil and natural gas. Oil production here has nearly tripled in the past decade, improving Oklahoma’s economy and giving the U.S. an edge, industry leaders said.
“Absolutely. Saudi Arabia can’t slap us around anymore and try to manipulate oil and gas prices. They can’t do it because the number one producer and exporter is America, and Oklahoma plays a big role in that,” said OIPA-OKOGA President Chad Warmington.
Industry leaders also praised Trump, they say, for reducing regulations that have hampered production.