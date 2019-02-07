Warren released the results of the analysis in October in response to President Trump's frequent mocking of Warren's ancestry claims and derisive references to her as "Pocahontas." At a debate with her Republican opponent in her Senate race in October, she said she took a DNA test and posted a video about it because she believes one way to rebuild trust in government is by posting her full family history online "so anybody can take a look. ... I believe one way that we try to rebuild confidence is through transparency."