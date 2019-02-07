Bar To Introduce CBD-Infused Beer
A Wisconsin bar is bringing customers a beer that's a little different and you'll get to try it Thursday night.
Fox River House, Appleton's oldest bar, is one of the only bars in the state that has this special brew outside of Madison.
Green Glory didn't get its name because of the beer's color.
Green Glory is infused with CBD which is extracted from hemp plants.
CBD is not marijuana and is typically used to relieve pain and anxiety.
"We like to provide a lot of different beers from around the country, around the world, around the state," says Fox River House co-owner Steve Olson. "And we knew that this was something unique that we wanted to provide for our customers."
Fox River House owners made a special trip to the only brewery in the state that carries Green Glory in an effort to give appleton beer lovers something they maybe haven't had before.
"It goes down really well and it’s exciting that it is CBD infused," says Fox River House co-owner Tim Ceman. "It's something different, so we’re looking forward to seeing what our clients think."
Oftentimes CBD is linked to marijuana because they both come from cannibas plants.
But CBD unlike THC isn't pyschoactive.
Fox River House isn't worried patrons will conflate the two.
"I feel like people can make their own decisions and also when it comes down to it, it isn’t a drug, it isn’t psychoactive and there may be some medical benefits," says Olson. "So I think it’s up to people to give it a shot and when it came down to it, it’s also a really good beer."
Fox River House says the Great Dane Pub and Brewing in Madison is down to its last barrel of Green Glory and they won't be immediately brewing more so if you want to try it now is probably the best time.
They will keep it on tap as long as it's in supply and will start serving it Thursday night at 7:30.