News
OKC Child's Death Being Investigated As A Homicide
A 3-year-old child's death is being investigated as a homicide, Oklahoma City police said Thursday.
Police were called about 7 p.m. Monday to the 2900 block of SW 21 Street in reference to an unresponsive child.
The toddler, Elias Daye, was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Police said Daye had injuries consistent with signs of child abuse and the medical examiner's office ruled the death as a homicide.
Daye's father, Jesus Marquez, 28, was arrested on a complaint of child abuse, but as of Thursday, no one has been arrested in connection with the child's death, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.