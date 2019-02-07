News
Man Dies After Being Shot Early Saturday, OKC Police Say
Thursday, February 7th 2019, 10:45 AM CST
A man died after suffering gunshot wounds early Saturday, Oklahoma City police said.
Cornilius Nealy, 28, died Wednesday at a local hospital as a result of his injuries.
Police were called about 2:40 a.m. Saturday to the 5800 block of Ventura Drive. When offices arrived, they found one shooting victim sitting in a pickup in the middle of the street.
Nealy was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
One other person was injured in the shooting but that person did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said Saturday.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.