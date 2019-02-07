Suspect Arrested, Victim ID'd In SW OKC Homicide
A suspect has been arrested and the victim identified in a Southwest Oklahoma City homicide Tuesday night.
Police say they were called to a disturbance in the 1600 block of Heyman Street near South Pennsylvania Avenue and Southwest 15th Street at 11:40 pm on Tuesday. Officers said they discovered a body in a field that had injuries consistent with homicide.
The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Larry Lamar Ramsey, Jr., of Edmond.
Kenyatta Donnell Tucker, 34, has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.
Officers said they believe Ramsey and Tucker were arguing before the murder.
Ramsey's homicide is the 10th in Oklahoma City in 2019.