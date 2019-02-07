News
Slick And Hazardous Roadways Causing Multiple Accidents Across Oklahoma
Thursday, February 7th 2019, 5:10 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Freezing rain has caused slick and hazardous roadways across Oklahoma, Thursday morning.
Multiple wrecks have been reported on Oklahoma highways.
Crews responded to a wreck involving a semi truck and a FedEx truck along westbound I-40 and Air Depot.
News 9 crews are tracking slick road conditions and traffic accidents along I-40, Broadway Extension and I-44.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has crews treating slick highways and bridges in central, north-central, northeastern, northwestern and western Oklahoma, officials said.
Stay with News 9, we'll keep you advised.