OKLAHOMA CITY - Freezing rain has caused slick and hazardous roadways across Oklahoma, Thursday morning. 

Multiple wrecks have been reported on Oklahoma highways. 

Crews responded to a wreck involving a semi truck and a FedEx truck along westbound I-40 and Air Depot.  

News 9 crews are tracking slick road conditions and traffic accidents along I-40, Broadway Extension and I-44. 

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has crews treating slick highways and bridges in central, north-central, northeastern, northwestern and western Oklahoma, officials said. 

