Norman Principal Speaks Out After Bus Crash Allegations
The Norman School principal that was behind the wheel of a bus when it crashed is now speaking out.
Ty Bell, also the Cleveland Elementary School Principal, was behind the wheel of a school bus carrying fifth grade girls when it crashed back near Lampasas, Texas in September. The group was on their way to Sea World.
At least one student was severely injured in the accident.
Now, the school district is in a lawsuit with the families involved to divvy out insurance money.
Just in the last few weeks, one of the attorneys involved in the lawsuit filed court documents that allege Bell was on his phone at the time of the crash.
Bell’s attorney, Tracy Schumacher, is now adamantly denying that her client was on his phone. Schumacher told News 9 she hasn’t reviewed Bell’s cell phone records, nor does she know if he’s been asked for them.
Schumacher said these claims are hurtful to her client, and there are two adult witnesses on the bus that say they did not see Bell on his phone.
News 9 is waiting for the Texas Department of Public Safety to respond to their request for further information.
The crash report released shortly after the accident did not mention a cell phone.