Last-Second Shot For TCU In 70-68 Win Over Oklahoma State
FORT WORTH, Texas - JD Miller made a short jumper in the final second and TCU beat Oklahoma State 70-68 after the Horned Frogs had blown a 13-point lead in the second half Wednesday night.
Miller made the shot and was mobbed by his teammates as the buzzer sounded and Oklahoma State players headed to the tunnel toward the locker room. The game wasn't quite over, with officials putting .3 seconds back on the clock after looking at the replay, though a last-ditch full-court pass didn't work out for the Cowboys.
Desmond Bane had 26 points, including six 3-pointers, for TCU (16-6, 4-5 Big 12). Alex Robinson had 10 points and 11 assists, becoming the school's career leader in assists.
The final shot by Miller, who finished with 11 points, capped a game-ending 10-3 run for the Horned Frogs.
Yor Anei scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half for Oklahoma State (9-13, 2-7). Isaac Likekele had 17 points and Thomas Dziagwa had 14 points, including a tying 3-pointer with 5.6 seconds left.
TCU led 46-33 with just under 15 minutes left before Oklahoma State went on a 24-4 run, going ahead 57-50 on Anei's layup with 5:28 left.
It wasn't until Bane's second-effort basket with 1:16 left that the Frogs regain the lead. His initial shot was blocked by Lindy Waters, but Bane got the ball back and immediately took another shot that went in for a 66-65 lead. Bane added two free throws with 24 seconds left before Dziagwa's tying shot.
BIG PICTURE
Oklahoma St.: Despite having only seven scholarship players, the Cowboys are playing hard for coach Mike Boynton. They have lost five Big 12 games in a row but beat South Carolina during that stretch in the SEC-Big 12 challenge.
TCU: The Horned Frogs continued their pattern of winning Big 12 home games and losing on the road. They are 4-0 at home in conference games, part of eight home wins in a row overall. They are 0-5 on the road in conference games. ... Robinson's fourth assist of the game, the 576th of his career, came on a 3-pointer by Bane in the first half to break Corey Santee's school record set from 2002-05.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma State is on the road again to play No. 13 Kansas.
TCU plays Saturday at No. 17 Iowa State, then is back home next Monday night to play the Jayhawks.