TCU: The Horned Frogs continued their pattern of winning Big 12 home games and losing on the road. They are 4-0 at home in conference games, part of eight home wins in a row overall. They are 0-5 on the road in conference games. ... Robinson's fourth assist of the game, the 576th of his career, came on a 3-pointer by Bane in the first half to break Corey Santee's school record set from 2002-05.