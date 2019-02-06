News
Del City PD Investigating After The Death Of A Child
Wednesday, February 6th 2019, 7:57 PM CST
DEL CITY, Oklahoma - Police are investigating following the death of a child Wednesday evening.
According to the Del City Police Department, officers were called to a home at Southeast 23rd Street and Epperly after a report of a child in "medical distress."
The child was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.