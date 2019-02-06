News
Anti-Abortion Advocates Hold Rose Day At State Capitol
Wednesday was Rose Day at the state Capitol.
A day when anti-abortion advocates bring roses to state lawmakers and ask them to support anti-abortion legislation.
Today, they're praising the presidents stance on late-term abortions.
President Donald Trump's comments come after efforts in New York and Virginia to loosen abortion restrictions. Anti-abortion advocates at the rally said the president's words are a good first step.
Trump was referring to New York's Reproductive Health Act, which passed last month, and a third trimester abortion bill in Virginia that has been tabled.
The New York law allows abortions after 24 weeks if the fetus is not viable or there is a risk to the mother's health.