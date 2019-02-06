Under current Virginia law, abortions during the third trimester require a determination by a doctor and two consulting physicians that continuing the pregnancy would likely result in the woman's death or "substantially and irremediably" impair her mental or physical health. The bill, proposed in the Virginia House of Delegates by Democratic legislator Kathy Tran, would require only one doctor to make the determination that the pregnancy threatens the woman's life or health. Additionally, the legislation would eliminate the requirement that abortions during the second trimester be performed at a hospital licensed by the state.