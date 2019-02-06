News
Join News 9 At An Affair Of The Heart
Wednesday, February 6th 2019, 2:26 PM CST
Updated:
Join News 9 at An Affair of the Heart this Friday, February 8th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
An Affair of the Heart is one of the largest shopping experiences in the United States. The show will take place at the Bennett Event Center at State Fair Park from Feb. 8th through Feb 10th.
Admission is $10 and is good for all three days of the show; kids 12 and under get in free. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
News 9 personalities attending An Affair of the Heart on Friday are Marty and Debbie Logan, Ashley Holden and Chris Gilmore in the morning and Kelly Ogle and Amanda Taylor in the afternoon.
For more details visit: https://www.aaoth.com